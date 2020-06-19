Hotstar Specials’ latest outing Aarya has been released on June 19, Friday. It is Sushmita Sen’s debut web series where she is portraying the role of Aarya, a strong and powerful woman and a doting mother of three. It marks the return of the former beauty queen to acting after a gap of five years. There is bad news for the makers as the Ram Madhvani directorial is available for free downloading in HD on Tamilrockers and other notorious pirated sites. Also Read - Aarya's Chandrachur Singh Reflects Back on The Horrible Accident That Turned His Life And Career Upside Down

Aarya is also available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality. It is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. The various keywords have been used to search the link of this web series online, for its download link or watch online option, are Aarya Full Series Download, Aarya Full Episodes Online, Aarya Full Series Tamilrockers, Aarya Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Aarya Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Aarya Full Series Telegram, Aarya Telegram links, Aarya Full Series HD Telegram, and many others. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Opens up on 15-Years Age Difference With BF Rohman Shawl, Says 'He Hid His Age Initially'

Earlier the trailer of the film was released that shows a glimpse of family, love, crime, and redemption. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, who plays the role of Aarya’s husband who is involved in the illegal narcotics business. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Talking about her role in the film, Sushmita told IANS, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime.”

Earlier, shows and films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Raktanchal, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.