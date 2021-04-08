Mumbai: Television actor Aashka Goradia Goble who has been a part of several shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga and Naagin took to social media sharing a piece of perfect advice for women who worry about what will people say. Also Read - Aashka Goradia Doing Complicated Yoga Asanas Is All Fitness Inspiration You Need

Aashka Goradia shared a bikini picture of herself and asked women not to waste time thinking about what will others say. She also highlighted that it is important for women to celebrate themselves and to ensure free space of mind. “For all those women worried about “log kya kahenge”, DO NOT waste your time thinking what others make of you, what you make of you is the best version there ever could be, function from the place where what you think and feel is more important, there is no bigger sense of freedom than allowing your state of mind to be free of “log kya kahenge” Be humble, be kind and hold space for people but not their judgments. RISE ABOVE. One life and live it the way you desire. Celebrate yourself, those of you who agree with me, men or women kindly leave a heart in your comments and I will understand. #wednesdaywisdom #beachtime #befree #nojudgement #humble #calm #compassionate #free #freedom #today #onelife,” she wrote. Also Read - Mouni Roy's Adorable Birthday Post For BFF Aashka Goradia is What Friendship is All About

Several celebrities including Mouni Roy Adaa Khan comment on Aashka Goradia’s post with fire emojis. Even the actor’s husband Brent Goble wrote, “golden words and golden soul.”