Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble Drop Heartfelt Post as They Become Proud Parents to Baby Boy WIlliam Alexander: ‘Living Proof God Exists’

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble dedicated an emotional Instagram post to their first baby boy WIlliam Alexander.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble Welcome Baby Boy: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble became proud parents to a baby boy. The couple shared a joint Instagram post as they expressed their happiness about the same. The couple captioned their post as, “This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. ❤️ While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists. #family #newborn #parents #baby #happybirthday.”

This is a developing story.

AASHKA GORADIA-BRENT GOBLE SHARE HEARTFELT POST AS THEY WELCOME BABY BOY:

