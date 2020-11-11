Aashram 2: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Aashram 2: The Dark Side has been released on MX Player on Wednesday, November 11. The web-series directed by Prakash Jha has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Aashram 2 is the top-rated web-series on MX Player and also features Tridha Choudhary, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka. Also Read - Aashram 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Call Chapter 2 ‘Bigger & Better’ With Power-packed Performances by Bobby Deol And Others

Aashram 2 has given a better glimpse into the dark and vile world of Baba Nirala of Kashipur (Kashipur wale Baba) as season 1 hinted at the hidden side of the baba and his real-world that includes illicit activities and unspoken truth about his actions. Season 2 digs more into this world which is full of power, lust, and money.

Prakash Jha said that this is not the second season of Aashram. It is in continuation of season 1. The story is of Aaditi Pohankar who plays a rape victim- who is sexually assaulted in an unconscious state and Tridha Choudhary as one of the many women who have been harassed by Bobby Deol aka Baba Nirala time and again.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.