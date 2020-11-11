Japnaam! Prakash Jha’s Aashram Chapter 2 has been released online on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Aashram: Chapter 2-The Dark Side starring Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Tushar Pandey is available on MX player. Twitter is at present buzzing with Bobby Deol’s work and the whole concept of Aashram 2. The second chapter was much-awaited after seeing netizens showering love on the first one. Aashram 2 has given a better glimpse into the dark and vile world of Baba Nirala of Kashipur (Kashipur wale Baba) as season 1 hinted at the hidden side of the baba and his real-world that includes illicit activities and unspoken truth about his actions Also Read - Aashram Reflects What is Happening in Our Society: Bobby Deol Speaks After Karni Sena Demands Ban on Show Citing Hinduphobia

Season 2 digs more into this world which is full of power, lust, and money. Twitterati loved chapter 2 of Aashram and binged watched all the new episodes since its release. Also Read - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Come Back With Apne 2, Here Are The Deets

One of the users wrote: “Bigger & Better with power-packed performances by each and everyone. Kudos to team.” The second user wrote: “#Aashram2 will keep you hooked till the very last and that’s the best part of it. One word- Superb”. The third one wrote: “Japnaam”. Also Read - Bobby Deol's Aashram Gets Legal Notice From Karni Sena For 'Degrading Hindu Religion'

Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

While speaking to BollywoodLife, Prakash Jha said that this is not the second season of Aashram. It is in continuation of season 1. “This is an extension of season 1. Where we had left off all the characters in the Aashram (the first installment which came a few months ago), we’ve carried them forward from there. That’s why we’ve called it ‘Chapter 2’ (Chapter 2 — The Dark Side). Now, we have to take the story forward to where it needs to reach and realise the cliffhangers of all the characters till the point where they need to . This is what Chapter 2 will do. Season 2 will come after this. Some new stories and characters will appear (in season 2), some others (characters and plot lines) will be taken forward. Basically, there’ll be a gap before season 2 comes, and we need to work on retaining the interest, its freshness and engagement till then…that’s what we’re working on”, Jha said.

