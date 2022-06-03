Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3: Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 has finally been released on June 3. The teaser of the fourth installment was also released today. Ek Badnaam…Aashram 4 will be streaming 2023 onwards. Bobby Deol starrer crime drama series by filmmaker Prakash Jha is one of the most highly anticipated series of 2022. Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles. Here’s how much moolah each actor has charged for starring in Ek Badnaam…Aashram:Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has reportedly charged a whopping Rs. 1 Crore – Rs. 4 Crore for portraying Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3.

Check out this post shared by Bobby on his Instagram handle:

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta has reportedly charged Rs. 25 lakhs-2 crores for her role in Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3.

Check out this picture of Esha from Aashram 3:

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha Choudhury has reportedly been paid Rs. 4 Lakh to Rs. 10 Lakh for playing her character.

Check out this picture of Tridha Choudhary from Aashram 3:

Darshan Kumar

Darshan Kumaar reportedly charged Rs. 15 Lakh-Rs. 25 Lakh for his part in Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3.

Check out this post shared by Darshan Kumar on his Instagram handle:

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan Roy Sanyal reportedly charged between Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs for portraying Baba Nirala’s left and close friend Bhopa in the crime series.

Check out this post shared by Sanyal on his Instagram handle:

Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 has streaming on MX Player since 2020. The crime drama series is about a Godman who manipulates the oppressed and downtrodden to build ad political empire. Baba Niarla played by Bobby creates a spiritual cult to win people’s trust and runs an illegal crime racket with the support of politicians and corrupt officials.



