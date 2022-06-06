Aashram 3: Bobby Deol-Esha Gupta starrer Aashram 3 reached the 100 million milestone within 32 hours of its streaming. The third season of the crime-drama series directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha achieved phenomenal success with its first two installments as well. Aashram 3, which is currently one of the most viewed Indian OTT series, entered the 100 million viewership club within 32 hours of its release. Aashram series is breaking and creating new records with every successive season. Aashram series also has a 160 million total viewership benchmark with its first two seasons. Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 trailer started trending on YouTube within six hours of its launch.Also Read - Esha Gupta Becomes Every Man’s Dream Girl in Sexy Floral Saree With Plunging Neckline

Check out this post shared by MX Player on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Poses in Red Ethnic Suit at Varanasi Ghat, Fan Says 'Aashram 3 Mein Aapne Dil Jeet Liya' - Stunning Pics

Baba Nirala is a Megalomanic

Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 is about a megalomanic self-proclaimed Godman Baba Nirala played by Bobby Deol who abuses his political and social authority to exploit and manipulate his followers. Baba Nirala secretly runs a crime racket involving drugs and other illegal activities including sexual harrasment of women. Pammi aka Aaditi Pohankar is a wrestler who wants to play at the national Olympics but is exploited by Nirala and now seeks revenge from the fake Godman Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

Aashram 3 Breaking Records! Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Media said, “At MX Player, our aim is to always offer path-breaking narratives. We encourage storytellers to showcase authentic stories that build strong resonance with our audiences, strengthening our promise of entertaining and keeping viewers engaged. Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, as a series, has scaled up our viewership and is testimony to that. Season 2 had 50Mn in less than 17 hours and season 3 has crossed 100Mn in just 32 hours of the series launch. We will continue creating powerful engaging content and thank our audiences for their unwavering appreciation.”

Prakash Jha stated, “We are incredibly proud of Aashram and all the seasons that we’ve released so far. The viewers have once again shown their love and we are humbled by their response. The entire cast and crew have worked tirelessly and we’re happy that we’ve had great support from MX Player and look forward to our future associations too. We thank our viewers for their unwavering support.”

Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Anil Rastogi, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.



Stream all episodes of Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 for free now, exclusively on MX Player.

For more updates on Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, check out this space at India.com.