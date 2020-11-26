Aashram 3: The second season of the Bobby Deol-starrer crime drama web series Aashram has opened to good response, and the actor is now looking forward to season three. Aashram revolves around a fraud godman, Baba Nirala, played by Bobby, and his evil activity. Talking about the success of the two seasons so far, Bobby said he is overwhelmed by the audience response. While interacting with the media, Bobby said: “I am looking forward to it (third season). I just want to thank all the fans for the appreciation and love that we have received for Aashram”. Also Read - Aashram: Bobby Deol Thanks Fans For Giving Positive Response To His Negative Role

Bobby's co-star Anuritta Jha added: "Aashram is one of the top-running web series on the internet, so automatically it increases your responsibility to come up with better content and a good show. I am hoping that this show will do well in the future as well."

The Prakash Jha series has a screenplay by Kuldeep Ruhil, Tejpal Singh Rawat, Avinash Kumar, and Madhvi Bhatt. Talking about the show, Rawat said: "We expected that the show will do well because we have a director like Prakash (Jha) ji and a really talented actor like Bobby (Deol). Then it was our hard work in terms of writing, so more than expectations, we had the confidence that this show will be appreciated by the audience."

About the upcoming season, he said: “The audience expects a lot from you when you make two successful seasons, so it becomes your responsibility to come up with good content. We have started researching for the next season and our team of writers are working on it, so draft by draft, we are trying to retain the characters as interesting as they were. We are trying to create more engaging and gritty plot.”

Aashram features Bobby Deol with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)