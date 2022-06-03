Aashram 3 leaked online in HD Quality: MX Player’s latest outing Aashram 3 featuring Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pahankar, Tushar Pandey, Esha Gupta has been released on June 3. The self-styled godman of Kashipur, Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) is back and netizens can’t keep calm as there is a lot of buzz around Aashram 3. There are mixed reactions to Aashram 3 as fans are not happy with the story – a journey of becoming God. There is sad news for the makers and casts as Aashram 3 as it has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

Aashram 3 shows how Baba Nirala cons his followers unless a girl decides to fight against his wrongdoings. He has more followers than a chief minister of the state and that is why police officers are also with him in this.

Aashram 3 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vikram, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)