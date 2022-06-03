Aashram 3 Twitter Review: The much-awaited web series Aashram 3 has been released on MX Player on June 3, Tuesday. Featuring actors Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury among others, Aashram 3 is produced and directed by Prakash Jha. Netizens were excited to watch season 3 after the first two seasons of Aashram. Several fans began hailing ‘Japnaam’ on Twitter, and the others expressed their excitement about watching the highly-awaited season. Some fans took to their respective Twitter handles and stated how much they loved binge-watching the entire Aashram 3 in one night. Others complimented Bobby Deol’s performance in the show. However, a section of people are disappointed after watching Aashram 3. A user wrote on Twitter, “Very excited for #Aashram3 but after watching it i think story was going slowly & lengthy. I thought it was the end of it but not. Not excited for next season. #aashram4”. They realised that the plot became lengthy and slow.Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

The story of Aashram 3 revolves around a godman, played by Bobby Deol, who is a conman. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the recently released Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3. Also Read - Bobby Deol on Playing Negative Character in Aashram 3, Baba Nirala's Comparison With Marvel's Loki - Watch

Aashram 3 Twitter Reactions:

Very excited for #Aashram3 but after watching it i think story was going slowly & lengthy.

I thought it was the end of it but not☹️.

Not excited for next season.#aashram4 @thedeol @iamtridha @DarshanKumaar — ANUrAG AGrAWAL⤴️ (@aasquare2) June 3, 2022

Also Read - Aashram 3 Actors Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury Charge THIS Much Per Episode - Find Out

Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 is the most highly anticipated series of the year. The third installment of Aashram is slated to release on June 3. The series stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles. Bobby, on his social media handle, shared recently the teaser of Aashram 4 and fans can’t wait for that too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Here’s our exclusive interview with Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha discuss Aashram season 4 [Exclusive]

Watch Aashram 3 on MX Player if you haven’t watched it yet.