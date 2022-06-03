Aashram 4 Teaser: Aashram 4 teaser was unveiled by Bobby Deol on his Instagram on the same day as the thirs installment of Aashram web series released on MX player. Bobby Deol’s crime drama series is now officially titled Ek Badnaam…Aashram. Aashram 4 teaser begins with Bobby Deol aka Baba Nirala declaring himself to be above the law while we see glimpses of protests and a funeral. Bobby aka Nirala says, “Bhagwan hum hain. Tumhare kaanon se upar. Swarg banaya hai maine. Bhagwan ko kaise arrest kar sakte ho (I am God. I am above your law. I have created this heaven. How can you arrest God).” Pammi aka Aaditi Pohankar who had escaped the aashram in season 2 and dragged the charlatan to court in season 3, shockingly returns to the aashram, apparently willingly. In the teaser Bhopa Singh aka Chandan Roy Sanyal threatens Pammi to stay away from the godman before the teaser suddenly shows her getting dressed up as a bride.Also Read - Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Discuss Aashram Season 4 [Exclusive]

Check out the teaser shared by Bobby on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)



Fans Excited For Season 4

Bobby captioned his Instagram post as, “Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par (Baba is omniscient, he knows the matters of your heart. Therefore, we have brought you a glimpse of Aashram season 4 along with the episodes of Aashram season 3 on MX Player.” Fans expressed their happiness over the season 4 announcement. One netizen wrote, “Wow Baba Ji, you have given amazing news.” Another fan commented, “Humko bhi apke series m kam krna h baba.” Ek Badnaam…Aashram, which released its first season in 2020, is about a self-proclaimed godman, who builds his political empire in the guise of a spiritual cult. Also Read - Bobby Deol on Playing Negative Character in Aashram 3, Baba Nirala's Comparison With Marvel's Loki - Watch

Directed by Prakash Jha, the third installment of the crime thriller series also stars Esha Gupta, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.



Ek Badnaam…Aashram 4 is is slated to stream in 2023. The teaser is also embedded with the final episode of season 3, which began streaming on June 3.

