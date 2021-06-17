Mumbai: Actor Tridha Choudhury, who rose to fame with her amazing performance as Babita in Aashram, has sent the internet into a meltdown with her latest hot and sexy photo in a bikini. Tridha can be seen posing at Florida’s beach while flaunting her toned figure with her sunglasses on. The monochrome photo, shared by the actor on Thursday, was captioned as: “Need to feel the Colours of Nature 🍀 #naturetherapy #runningismytherapy #beachwear #beachtime #beachwaves #miamiflorida #miamilife #miamishores #miamiphotographer #miamilove #tannedskin #tannedbody”. Also Read - Tridha Choudhury Goes Bold And Dances in Rain With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh - Video Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

Tridha Choudhury is totally heating up Instagram with her bikini picture that is too hot to handle. The sensuous photo has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and uncountable comments. Tridha makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and she always remains at the top of her social media game. It seems like the actor is missing her vacation and wants to go back to the beautiful beaches of Florida.

Tridha Choudhury’s sultry post is a treat to several of her fans. Take a look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha Choudhury has often made the headlines with her hot Instagram posts. Recently, Tridha grabbed the eyeballs by posting a cute reel on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha has been part of the glamour industry since the year 2015, she started off her career in Bengali and then later moved to Tollywood. Tridha got viral after she was seen performing intimate scenes with Bobby Deol in the web series Aashram. It was also reported that Tridha was quite sad after shooting the intimate scenes. She was scared that people could edit the scenes and use them in the wrong way.

Well, What do you think Tridha’s hot bikini photos? Yay or Nay?