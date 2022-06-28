Tridha Choudhury hot video in neon bikini: Actress Tridha Choudhury, who was recently seen in web-series Aashram, is now setting the internet on fire with her bikini videos on Instagram. The actress enjoys a terrific following of 2.5 million fans and she keeps entertaining them with beautiful posts online. Tridha is currently vacationing with her family members and in one of her viral clips, she could be seen flaunting her fabulous figure in a yellow bikini.Also Read - Aashram 3 Actors Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury Charge THIS Much Per Episode - Find Out

The popular diva added more fans to her kitty when she went all bold alongside Bobby Deol in the series. In her latest video that is now going viral on Instagram, she is seen trying her hands at a popular trend – ‘disappearing act’ in which rocks a sexy outfit in one picture and in the next frame, she simply disappears. Also Read - 5 Times Tridha Choudhary Aced Hot And Sexy Beach Wears, Pics Can Make Men go Weak in Knees

Tridha Choudhury posts hot video

Tridha posted the viral post on Tuesday morning and the caption on her clip read, “Finally managed to master the Disappearing Act 🍀 #apparition

Would you try ? 🍀

#editedbyme Flaws are natural too 🍀

If there was a safe place that you would Teleport to… where would that be ? 🍀 leave your comments (sic)” Also Read - Aashram Actor Babita Aka Tridha Choudhury Raises Summer Heat in Hot And Sexy Bikini, Pic Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha is one of the most popular faces in the OTT space. The actress debuted with a Bengali-language film directed by Srijit Mukherji and went on to work across other film industries as well. Tridha’s fans bombarded her with happy comments on her viral post. While many talked about how hot she looked, others complimented her for rocking the popular trend with perfection.

What do you have to say about her hot looks here?