After his MX Player based series Aashram, received a positive response from the viewers, actor Bobby Deol on Thursday expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering love on his character. The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a still from the show featuring him in the role of the anti-hero protagonist Baba Nirala. The Soldier actor went on to pen down a short note with the picture expressing how he never imagined that a negative role could bring him a positive response.

"#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored. Never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. I thank you all for the love and appreciation, Japnaam," he wrote.



The second chapter was much-awaited after seeing netizens showered love on the first one. Aashram 2 has given a better glimpse into the dark and vile world of Baba Nirala of Kashipur (Kashipur wale Baba) as season 1 hinted at the hidden side of the baba and his real-world that includes illicit activities and unspoken truth about his actions. Apart from Bobby, Aashram also stars Tridha Choudhary, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Tushar Pandey.

Season 2 digs more into this world which is full of power, lust, and money.

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the series marks Bobby Deol’s digital debut and it has been followed by a second installment Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side.