Aashram Trailer: Actor Bobby Deol has made a comeback to acting and stepping into the digital world with MX Player's new web series Aashram. The series, directed by Prakash Jha, is based on the life of a spiritual leader and his cult. The trailer of Aashram will remind you of Baba Ram Rahim Singh.

Based in the Fictional City of Kashipur, is an empire created by a Godman BABA NIRALA, who derives his power from the influence he has over the lower strata of the society. He has often stood for them and they consider him to be their Messiah! A lower caste girl Pammi, is drawn into his devotion as he comes to her rescue. The sudden resurfacing of a skeleton in the adjacent forest land, disrupts the peace of the city in the crucial times of the upcoming state elections and all the links of the investigation mysteriously point towards one place- THE AASHRAM.

Aashram features Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Summan, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar.

Aashram marks Bobby’s digital debut. The series will premiere on August 28 on MX Player.