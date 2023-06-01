Home

Entertainment

Aayush Sharma Reveals he Was Trolled For Marrying Arpita Khan: ‘People Say I Married For Money’

Aayush Sharma Reveals he Was Trolled For Marrying Arpita Khan: ‘People Say I Married For Money’

Aayush Sharma recently revealed that he was trolled by internet bullies for marrying Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush Sharma Reveals he Was Trolled For Marrying Arpita Khan: 'People Say I Married For Money'

Aayush Sharma Reveals he Was Trolled For Marrying Arpita Khan: Aayush Sharma recently opened up on his personal life and being trolled for marrying Arpita Khan. The actor also revealed how online bullies claimed that he was blowing up Salman Khan’s money on his vacations. Aayush, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Loveyatri (2018) also had to be receiving end of nasty comments from trolls who alleged that he married Arpita for money and to become an actor. In a recent interview, the Antim (2021) actor told how he was affected by such irresponsible and false claims about his marital life.

AAYUSH SHARMA REACTS ON BEING TROLLED FOR MARRYING ARPITA KHAN

Aayush, in an interaction with Bombay Times said “Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it.” He further added, “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is.”

You may like to read

Aayush is currently filming AS04. He recently posted a picture from his schedule and captioned it as “Kadake ke thand mein humne kiya kadak shoot … Three cheers to Team #AS04 … it’s a schedule wrap for us in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿.”

For more updates on Aayush Sharma, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES