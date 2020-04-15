Bollywood actor Salman Khan is spending time with his family and closed ones at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, in a recent interview, opened up about how is he coping with the lockdown and what all has he been doing with his family in Panvel. Also Read - Salman Khan Knew That Tere Naam Will Pass on a Wrong Message to The Youth, Reveals Satish Kaushik

Talking about his coping technique during the isolation time, Aayush said, "Just having fun with nature in Panvel. We got here by probability to the farm for a weekend and now we're right here for a month, however we're having fun with right here."

He also said how living at the Panvel farmhouse has been no different than living in a safari. "There are many animals right here, cows, goats, geese and there is a lot of wildlife. In reality, we discovered a king cobra in the health club. Two days in the past there was even a leopard noticed close by. We feel like we're living in a safari," said the actor. Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan. He is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita and they are blessed with two kids-Ayat and Ahil. Aayush made his debut in Bollywood in 2018 with LoveYatri.

Talking about how much he loves farming with his son Ahil, Aayush said, “I grew up in Himachal, I used to spend a lot of time doing these items. I feel it is a very fatherly factor to do along with your children. In Mumbai, you do not actually get the prospect to do these items. I assumed it’s a good technique to bond with Ahil and the way primary farming occurs. We plucked tomatoes, tried to make tomato soup. I taught him that farming is not that straightforward, but it surely’s nonetheless enjoyable.”