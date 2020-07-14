It’s been a month to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The reason of his death is still not clear as an investigation by Bandra Police is still on. Sushant’s close friend and director of Dil Bechara Mukesh Chhabra remembers him and shares an emotional post on the Raabta actor’s one month death anniversary. Along with the post, Chhabra shared some unseen pics of Sushant from the sets of his upcoming film. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note, Says 'You Made Me Believe in Love'

Keeping his caption simple, Mukesh Chhabra wrote that it has been exactly one month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise and expressed sadness over never being able to get a phone call from Rajput. “Eik mahina ho gaya hai aaj. ‘ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera’ (It has been one month today. Now you won’t even call me ever),” he wrote in the caption. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput One Month Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Lights up Diya in Memory of The Late Actor

On Monday, Mukesh left a touching note for Sushant. He wrote on Instagram: “#dilbechra I know you are Watching me.” He did not mention anybody’s name but it would be safe to assume that he had Sushant in mind. Dil Bechara stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. For both Sanjana and Mukesh, the film is their respective debut project.

Mukesh Chhabra has worked with Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is an onscreen adaptation of John Green’s book The Fault In Out Stars and will always remain special for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput as it marks his last project.