#AbDonoBhagnani! Rakul-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Invitation Goes Viral, Check Theme, Dates And More

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's beach themed wedding card went viral on social media. The Goa beach wedding will reportedly take place on February 21, 2024 - See photos

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally getting married. The couple’s February wedding details for the beach wedding in Goa are finally out. Several photos of their wedding invitation have gone viral on social media. Their dreamy wedding invite has two inlays – the first one has a white and blue-coloured theme to signify a relaxed beachside atmosphere while the second one announces the phera date i.e. February 21st. Based on the invite, the couple MIGHT have an evening wedding by the beach. Rakul and Jackky have been silent on the marriage rumours, and they have yet to make a formal marriage announcement.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Outfits And Reception

The couple’s wedding gown selection has been much anticipated by fans. There are a lot of theories as to whether the couple would choose to wear a Sabyasachi creation for its elegance or a Manish Malhotra piece that will never go out of style. There’s also the intriguing prospect of Tarun Tahiliani’s group or Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s royal touch. There are presently no plans to have a large celebration following the wedding, which will take place in Goa. At first, Rakul and Jackky had planned to be married abroad. But at the last minute, they decided to follow the Prime Minister instead of their original intentions.

The bride and groom-to-be announced their relationship in October 2021. Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable picture and caption that read, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet will co-star with Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2.’ Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important parts in the movie as well. In the first instalment, which debuted in 1996, Kamal Haasan played an elderly freedom warrior who decides to combat corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles, is scheduled to open in theatres on Eid 2024.

