Abhay 3: Kunal Kemmu has returned on the screen as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh in Abhay 3 along with Asha Negi. In this season, we also saw Chak De India actor Vidya Malvade. Asha and Vidya recently spoke to India.com and shared their experiences of working in Abhay 3, and talked about the kind of roles they have got on OTT platforms.

Vidya Malvade Shares Experience of Working in Abhay 3

Vidya tells India.com, "Abhay season 3 is bigger and brighter. This time, the season has gone good vs evil. It is slightly different from the first two seasons, it's more dark." When asked if they believe in ghosts, spirits and paranormal activities. "If there is good, then there is definitely evils around. There are people who believe in it, they get indoctrinated with it." Recalling the day when they first read Abhay 3's script, Asha Negi revealed, "I was very excited as I haven't done something like this before. It's a grey character."

The second time they told me was about the character, I got more excited as it goes more darker, more evil and physco. Also, I wanted to do something that I haven't never done before. I was happy to be a part of season 3 because in life you try becoming a good person but through the characters if you get the opportunity to explore your dark side, then that is something different and interesting. I am lucky to explore this dark side in me."

OTT has given a lot of Work to Actors, Asha Negi and Vidya Malvade Agrees

Asha Negi says, “OTT has actually given a lot of work, varieties and characters to an actor. Also, OTT has given work to directors, camera persons, spot boys, crew and everybody. It has given massive opportunity to actors and everyone to work and I will agree that OTT has definitely increased the opportunity for all of us. It has given options what to choose and what not to choose. I am grateful for OTT”.

Vidya Malvade says, “I think OTT has taken away the era of stardom for say and have allowed actors to explore more on new characters. There are all kinds of shows made for all kinds of audience. For me, to be a part of Abhay 3 is phenomenal. If this was like movie that was being made 15-years-ago, then mujhe koi part nahi deta, I am 100% sure. It’s only now, people are ready to take on actors who can actually do their job well and not just look prettier.”

Asha Negi on Working with Kunal Kemmu

Asha reveals, “We hardly shot in season 3, just three-four days, but he is a chiller and we used to have lunch together. One day after our lunch, he directly had to pick me up and run, we both had a laugh, it was sunny as we hogged, we overate before the shoot. It was a great time with Kunal, he even used to come up to me after my shot.”

Vidya Malvade on Working With Vijay Raj

Vidya shares, “I never met Vijay Raj before this, so my shot with him was when I had to take out a weapon in front of him. I was worried as I am not that kind of a person who has ever slapped someone. After the first show, the director said itna cute nahi hai banne ka, thoda different bano and once that thing came out of me, I was whipping him the whole day in so many different takes. Vijay was a support and I said sorry a million times after the shot.”

Abhay 3 also has actors Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi, Divya Agarwal, and Tanuj Virwani, among others.