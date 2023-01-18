Abhay Deol Confesses Acting Like Dev D For a Year ‘Drank Every Day Like Fool’

Home

Abhay Deol, who is coming up with Netflix series Trail By Fire, in an interview released the pressure of coming from a film family and how Dev D. Abhay confessed that he hated fame and used to drink like a fool post his blockbuster 2009 release Dev D. While speaking to Mashable India, Abhay said, “Because I grew up in a filmy family. I saw fame up close as a child. I didn’t like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, ‘Is it true, is that true?’ It used to make me angry. ‘Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star’. Obviously. Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn’t like that. I saw a lot of people around family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren’t friends.”

Talking about Dev D, Abhay said, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn’t in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze.”

Abhay will be seen in Trial By Fire, based on the fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. It is written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.