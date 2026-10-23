Abhijeet Dipke takes dig at Delhi Police over Diljit Dosanjh concert denial, asks ‘Scared of concerts too?’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has reacted to the decision involving Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi show, bringing the issue into the political spotlight.

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Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Delhi Police denying permission for Diljit’s show (PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming India tour has run into trouble even before the singer takes the stage in Delhi. The planned concert has become a topic of debate after authorities refused permission for the event, citing security concerns. The decision has drawn reactions from political leaders and fans who were looking forward to the singer’s performance. Among those reacting was Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who questioned the police’s move on social media. The development has also raised questions about the future of the Delhi show and what it could mean for people who have already booked their tickets.

Abhijeet Dipke questions Delhi Police over Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Abhijeet Dipke took a dig at Delhi Police on Friday after permission was denied for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. Sharing his reaction on X, the CJP founder wrote, “Scared of concerts too?” His post came amid a government crackdown on protests led by Dipke and other CJP members. The police decision has since drawn attention online, with the singer’s Delhi performance becoming a subject of public and political discussion.

See viral post of Abhijeet Dipke here

Scared of concerts too? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 22, 2026

Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission?

As per HT City, Delhi Police informed ticketing platform BookMyShow that the request to organise the Delhi leg of Diljit’s AURA India Tour had been examined but could not be approved.

A letter from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, cited “specific threat-related inputs” along with security duties and law-and-order arrangements during the ongoing festive season. The authorities reportedly considered these concerns while reviewing the request.

The decision has left the status of the October 30 concert uncertain. It is not yet clear whether the organisers will apply for permission for a new date or announce a refund process for ticket holders.

What is Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour schedule?

Diljit announced the India leg of his ongoing AURA tour with Delhi scheduled to host the opening concert on October 30. His upcoming performances include Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, but its date and other details are yet to be confirmed.

Pre-sales for the tour began on October 6, and several venues have reportedly sold out. The tour follows the success of Diljit’s 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which reportedly generated Rs 943 crore in revenue. He has also been performing across Europe and North America as part of his AURA World Tour this year.