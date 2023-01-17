Home

Abhilash Thapliyal: ‘As a Society we Have Never Been Sensitive About Mental Health’ l Exclusive

Abhilash Thapliyal, who was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr, speaks about TVF-Aspirants, his dream role, sensitivity towards mental health and more in an Exclusive with India.com.

'Post-Aspirants People Started recognizing me as an Actor'(PC/Ashish Pareek)

What are your initial thoughts while signing any project, be it a web-series or a film?

When I audition for any project there are certain filters I focus on. The script, what the story is about and the director. Then, third comes my part, what am I doing in the story. Am I bringing any change to the story or not? Before Faadu I was auditioning for roles, people weren’t coming to me with scripts. Now I am at the stage where I am listening to stories and deciding whether I want to do it or not. But for Faadu or Blurr I wasn’t in the position to say no as they were such nicely written roles.

These days content creators like Prajakta Kolli are getting good movie offers. Do you think social media has opened A door for aspiring actors in the film industry to showcase their work and get noticed?

Yes, absolutely. Though, personally I did not get any work when I used to create my content and posted it on social media. However, there was a trend earlier which has now gone down recently. At that time good social media numbers could get you projects. Social media is a good platform to promote your talent. The content we create on social media are drawn from our personal experiences. As far as films and OTT is concerned, they are created and perceived by someone else.

You have worked in TVF Aspirants and Inmates. How would you describe your professional rapport with the TVF team?

I always wanted to work with TVF team because of the kind of work they do. I had told Arunabh long ago in TVF to let me know if there’s something for me. But I wasn’t interested in doing web shows at that time. I wanted to do sketches with them, the listicles and 2–3-minute videos. Eventually I got a call for an audition for Aspirants. While working on the project we had no idea it was going to get this big. I had no idea that SK’s character would get so much love. I feel post-Aspirants people started recognizing me as an actor.

While working with Ajay Degn, Taapsee Pannu and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, what is one their one quality as artists that has inspired you?

Before working on the project these things do matter. But when you are performing and if you start thinking that you are performing in front of Taapsee Pannu, you will never be able to act. Taapsee is my friend and such a fine actor. I have seen her work in Badla, Thappad, Mulk and Pink. When you act in front of such actor you realize how they became so good at their craft. If in future I ever get an opportunity to work with Bachchan Sahab, my effort would be to look into the character and not the superstar.

You have been an RJ, TV host and now you are being lauded for your acting performances. Between the three what is that you enjoy the most?

I enjoy everything and that’s why I am doing it. A lot of people have to push themselves to go to work. I feel lucky that I do everything for fun and get paid for it. I have been doing Radio since I was in first year in college. As I am in the learning phase of acting so I have that childlike excitement on how to play my characters. TV hosting was also fun. However, radio is my first love, like first girlfriend it will always be special to me. But the day I get bored of anything I will stop doing it.

Who are the actors whom you really look upto and what is your dream role?

If I ever get to play a soldier in a movie, then I would definitely say yes. I have so much love for the army that even today I can leave everything and join National Defence Academy. Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Sir, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Boman Irani Sir and Vijay Raaz are such great actors. They always inspire me for good work as they are all outsiders and they made it big with their talent and artistry. Boman Sir has been versatile in all his films, be it 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai or Khosla Ka Ghosla. So, after ten years if I am able to achieve something like that it would be a proud moment.

Do you think the OTT space has pushed the filmmakers to experiment with more grounded characters and realistic cinema?

Not really. All the blockbuster movies hardly have any realistic character. Where do we see cars flying over our heads? But yes, viewers are open to realistic characters. It’s not that earlier we did not have experimental storytelling. But now the preferences and tastes of audiences has increased. Which, in turn, gives confidence to filmmakers. When we talk about theatrical releases and OTT, the latter doesn’t have the pressure of numbers or Rs 100-200 Crore club. Theatrical releases are rarely appreciated in terms of their merit. It is mostly about their commercial success.

Do you think the ongoing boycott trend is not just detrimental to Bollywood but is harmful for free speech as well?

Absolutely, it’s not democratic for sure. You protest against something when it is against the law. If I don’t like something and start protesting, then it is detrimental to creative process. It’s disappointing to see this in a democratic and diverse country like India. We’ve always been the land of storytelling beyond caste, creed, religion, or gender. But if we start thinking about doing a particular scene and whom it might offend then it’s not logical. However, we live in a beautiful country and these short phases will come and go. Earlier there were bans on books, stories, and actors as well. So, it’s just a phase and hopefully it will end soon.

What role does health, fitness, meditation and spirituality play in your life?

I did a course a long time back that changed me but for that period. Till the time I meditated I was calm, after that the hyper-active Abhilash came back again. Since, childhood our parents never told us to go out and play. We have only been instructed to study, especially in the 90s. As a society we have never been sensitive about mental health. Thankfully, in the past two years we have started talking about mental health. Just like in case of headache we go to a doctor, similarly if something is troubling you in terms of mental health, please seek expert advice.

What will be your message for aspiring young actors?

We think and plan a lot but execute very little. Since, childhood we are taught not to make mistakes. We think ourselves as great actors but while facing the camera we realize there’s a lot more to improve. Our education system is also at fault which doesn’t gives us the freedom to learn from our mistakes. I read somewhere, “Kabhi kisi ko kismat se zyada aur waqt se pehle kuchh nahi milta hai (Nobody gets anything beyond time and destiny). Jab aapka waqt aayega aapko mil jayega, yakeen maano (When your time will come, you will get what you deserve). Vishwas karke badhte chalo, baaki to hai uparwaala saath (Have faith in yourself, rest the almighty is there to take care).

Abhilash Thapliyal will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer sports-drama Maidaan (2023).

For more updates on Bollywood and OTT, check out this space at India.com.