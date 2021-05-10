Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, with other celebs to shoot for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, back home, she has got a separate fight going on with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. In her latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta claimed that Abhinav doesn’t support their kids financially. And now, he has reacted to the same allegations in his latest video on Instagram. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Hits Back At Abhinav Kohli For Accusing Her Of Abandoning Son For Khatro Ke Khiladi

Abhinav went live on Instagram and denied the claims made by Shweta in her interview. He said he transfers money regularly to Shweta’s bank account and has been doing the same for a long time now. “He has not contributed a single penny to the growth of kids,” said Shweta while accusing Abhinav of being an absentee father. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Her Of Leaving Son Alone To Participate In Khatro Ke Khiladi

This irked Abhinav who said, “Tumne bola ki maine ek penny nahi kharcha kiya bachchon ke parvarish ke liye? Tumhe zara sharam nahi aati? Jab main Arjun Bijlani ke saath, jo tumhare saath hai wahaan pe, show kar raha tha aur uske baad main Balaji ke do show kar raha tha… Bohot door bhi nahi, yeh toh abhi ki baat hai. 40% maine online apne account se tumhare account mein transfer kiya hai. (You accused me of not contributing even a single penny towards the growth of the kids? Are you not ashamed of yourself? When I was doing a show with Arjun Bijlani who’s there with you in Cape Town, and then I went on to do a show with Balaji recently, I transferred 40 per cent of the money to your account)”. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Hit me With a Stick: Abhinav Kohli Says he is Victim of Domestic Violence Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

Abhinav further alleged that Shweta takes all the money and then accuses him for nothing. He accused the actor of not being a good mother. He said, “Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur tum phir yeh bolti ho ki paise bhi nahi kharcha kar raha hai aur tum akele paise kharcha kar rahi ho? You know what, already tum bohot gir gayi thi, tum bas girti hi jaa rahi ho. (You take all the money and then you claim that you bear all the expenses alone and I don’t contribute? You had already stopped very low and you continue to do that everyday)”.

In her interview, Shweta also claimed that she had informed Abhinav about her travel plans and how their son Reyansh is safe with her parents and elder daughter Palak Tiwari. However, Abhinav said he was never aware and rather he kept roaming from hotel to hotel to look for his son and also took the help of childcare authorities. In the video, he accused Shweta of being a selfish and greedy woman who cares more about money than her kids in the pandemic times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

He said, “Yahaan pe Covid chal raha hai, log mar rahe hai ghut-ghut ke, aur third wave bachchon ke liye bohot dangerous hai. Aise time pe tum sab chhod-chhaad ke chali gayi ho kyunki tumko bohot paise kamaane ki zaroorat hai? Bohot kami ho gayi hai ki pandemic mein bhi tumhe paise kamaane ki zaroorat thi aur tumhe bachcha chhod ke jaana pada. (People are dying due to COVID-19. The third wave is going to be dangerous for kids and you left everything here to travel abroad because you wanted to earn more money? Don’t you have enough to survive amid pandemic? Were you struggling with finances so much that you had to leave your kids behind?)”.

Shweta and Abhinav have been at loggerheads for over two years now. They are fighting for the custody of their son in the Bombay High Court and the matter is currently subjudice.