Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction: The news of Abhinav Shukla's mid-week eviction has made netizens emotional. Fans are upset with Abhinav's mid-week eviction and want him back on the show. They are also heartbroken to see Rubina Dilaika, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant breaking down. Fans trend 'Abhinav deserves finale' on Twitter and feel makers played unfair and it is injustice as Shukla played the game with dignity.
One of the users wrote: "We are also shocked.. Sach me Ham sabhi fan's ko proud hai humare ia GREAT hero par.. jisne aaj tak ki bigg boss history me NO. 1 par har dil me jagah banayi hai.. We want abhinab back #Rubina #Rubinav #Abhinav". Another user wrote: "Man of his words, true gentleman".
The Khabri has confirmed the news by sharing the same on his Twitter handle. The connections of contestants who entered the house to support them in the race to win the trophy are Jasmin Bhasin as Ali Goni’s connection, Jyotika Dilaik as Rubina Dilaik’s connection.
It is shocking to learn the news of Abhinav Shukla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14. What do you say?