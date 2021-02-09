Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction: The news of Abhinav Shukla’s mid-week eviction has made netizens emotional. Fans are upset with Abhinav’s mid-week eviction and want him back on the show. They are also heartbroken to see Rubina Dilaika, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant breaking down. Fans trend ‘Abhinav deserves finale’ on Twitter and feel makers played unfair and it is injustice as Shukla played the game with dignity. Also Read - 'We Will Get Married This Year'! Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia All Set To The Tie Knot This Year

One of the users wrote: "We are also shocked.. Sach me Ham sabhi fan's ko proud hai humare ia GREAT hero par.. jisne aaj tak ki bigg boss history me NO. 1 par har dil me jagah banayi hai.. We want abhinab back #Rubina #Rubinav #Abhinav". Another user wrote: "Man of his words, true gentleman".

Abhinav is deserve Finale because he do very well in bigg boss 14….hme nhi lgta ki sirf usne santre Chile h usne bhut Mehnat ki h abhi wo yha tak bina baage pahucha h only rubina or abhinav hi h jo abhi tak us ghr m ruke hue h…#ABHINAV DESERVE FINALE Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Actor Aishwarya Sharma's Real Life Photos Will Leave You Mesmerised! — Akshi (@Akshi99597893) February 9, 2021

Etna unfairness ufff pehle strong 4 logo ko nominations mai dala #abhinav ko nikalne k liye aur nikal nahi payee toh ese nikal diya xii us #Devoleena ko Kyu rakha hai hadd hai #bb14 audience ka show hi nahi hai ABHINAV DESERVE FINALE — Poohjah1 (@Poohjah12) February 9, 2021

Yeah #Abhinav is a real gentleman ABHINAV DESERVE FINALE — Pooja Purusharthi (@PoojaPurushar) February 9, 2021

The Khabri has confirmed the news by sharing the same on his Twitter handle. The connections of contestants who entered the house to support them in the race to win the trophy are Jasmin Bhasin as Ali Goni’s connection, Jyotika Dilaik as Rubina Dilaik’s connection.

It is shocking to learn the news of Abhinav Shukla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14. What do you say?