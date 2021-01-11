Bigg Boss 14 updates: Yesterday’s episode made everyone emotional with the shocking eviction of Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss 14 is makers are also not leaving any stone unturned to keep the viewers glued. In the recent episode, after Jasmin’s exit, contestants thought they are safe and their nomination will be decided on the basis of their performance in the task. However, the host and Boss makers have planned something big for their nominations. In a recent episode shared by the channel, Salman Khan announced special nominations. Khan asked contestants in Jodi to decide who deserves to stay in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Will Rakhi Sawant's Husband FINALLY Enter The House, Reveal His Identity? Promo Suggests So!

Eijaz Khan and Sonali Phogat talk about Rubina Dilaik and Vikas Gupta. Eijaz wants Rubina to be out of the house, so they nominate her and save Vikas. Furthermore, when Salman asked Abhinav, he nominated Eijaz and gave a reason that he influences people to which Salman taunted and said that even his wife Rubina does the same. On hearing this, Abhinav got angry and he shouted on Salman Khan saying: "Iska matlb ye thode hai ki mai uska khamiyaza bhugtun?"

Speaking about Jasmin’s exit, her boyfriend Aly Goni was heartbroken and got devastated to know that she will be leaving the house. He couldn’t control himself and cried like a baby. As soon as Jasmin stepped out of the house, she gave an interview and confirmed to marry Aly. She said, “My parents were misunderstood. They asked me to focus on my game, jo bhi kaha unhone woh game ke liye kaha. Why will my parents have any problem with our relationship? I have had a discussion with them and they are very happy”.