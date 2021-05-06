Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and actor Abhinav Shukla expressed grief after the demise of his Bigg Boss co-contestant Nikki Tamboli’s brother. Abhinav said that it is a huge loss and is irreplaceable. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Dilaik’s Health: Praying Everyday That She Gets Well Soon

In an interview to a leading daily, Abhinav stated that it is a tragic news and is heartbreaking situation for Nikki and her family. He further added that Nikki is strong and that she’ll handle it. ”Then you hear such tragic news of his demise. He was fighting it for long. She will be in a very vulnerable state right now and sad but I know she is a strong girl. The loss is huge I know and irreplaceable. We all have seen her in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we know how strong she is. I hope and know she will handle it well,” Abhinav said. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Writes Heartbreaking Post For Late Brother: Memories Come Back, You Don't

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli had passed away on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 29. The actress posted a series of pictures of her brother on social media and wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side…” Also Read - Hina Khan on Nikki Tamboli’s Brother’s Death: 'I Know How It Feels, No One Can Replace a Lost Family Member'

Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik also contracted the coronavirus earlier this week. Sharing an update on her health, Abhinav confirmed that she is ‘stable’.

Nikki and Abhinav, who met on Bigg Boss 14 and became good friends, will now also be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.