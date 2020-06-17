Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap who recently alleged that Salman Khan and his family Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and father Salim Khan sabotaged his career, gets trolled by fans and netizens. The director of Dabangg, Abhinav Singh Kashyap posted on Facebook and told that Salman Khan’s Pakistan and Bangladesh fans are back on his Facebook wall and abusing him for speaking truth. He wrote, “Looks like Salman Khan’s troll armies from Pakistan and Bangladesh is back on my Facebook wall. The muck and filth being thrown at me for speaking the truth just goes to show the class of people that patronize the Khans. The Government should seize the properties of the Khans and deport them to Pakistan, Bangladesh. Their trashy ancestors probably didn’t have enough money to move during partition…#BoycottSalmanKhan #Metoo #Investigate #Introspect”. Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Jiah Khan's Mother Accuses Salman Khan of Sabotaging CBI's Investigation

In a separate post on Facebook, the filmmaker has complained of an attempt to hack his email id. "Someone just attempted to log into my email account. Now, this is getting interesting… Why are the Khans getting so rattled…?? What are they hiding..?? Why are they desperate to shut me up..?? #BoycottSalmanKhan #Metoo #Investigate #Interrogate," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has reacted to the allegations levelled by Kashyap against his family. “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye (Yes, we ruined everything, isn’t it. Go watch his films first and then we will talk. He has mentioned my name in his statement, perhaps he doesn’t know my father’s name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him mention my ancestors’ names in his statement). Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says,” Salim Khan told Bombay Times in an interview.

The controversy was sparked off when, in a recent Facebook post, Abhinav alleged that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his projects. “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing,” the filmmaker mentioned in an earlier Facebook post.

“My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back and stay Hidden. But the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone,” Abhinav Kashyap had further mentioned in the same post.