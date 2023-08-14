Home

Abhishek Bachchan Is All Praise About How Hard Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Work

Abhishek Bachchan revealed how hard Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan work. He said, “These guys are big stars and for them it’s just about the work. It’s amazing, you learn so much.”

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer is set for its theatrical release on August 18. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan’s journey has been well-known as an epitome of versatility. His ability to reinvent defines him all. From watching his father on the sets to making his own way in the glitzy world of Bollywood, the actor has had a roller-coaster journey. For him, his father and actor Amitabh Bachchan has always been an inspiration. Recently, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about how hard Big B works even at the age of 81. Not just this, the actor also hailed the working style of Shah Rukh Khan on the film’s set.

Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan’s daily routine

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the busy schedule of father Amitabh Bachchan while filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said, “I genuinely believe that people like my father don’t buy into the hype. They know this is gonna go tomorrow and they have to work hard. My fathers is going to shoot for KBC and the guy is working six days a week even at the age of 81.”

“He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter and will be pushing out and saying ‘Ghoomer dekho, Ghoomer dekho’. He is too sweet. He starts shooting at 11 in the morning and he shoots two episodes a day. He reaches the sets by 7:30 am to rehearse ‘just in case’ he forgets his lines,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek Bachchan is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan

Coming to his Happy New Year co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I absolutely love Shah Rukh, he is very close to my heart. When you see him on set, he is like an assistant, he doesn’t even look at the watch, it is all about the work. These guys are big stars and for them it’s just about the work. It’s amazing, you learn so much”.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next feature as a coach in Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. The film also casts Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Post that, the Bol Bachchan actor is roped in the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The actor also has Shootout at Byculla in the pipeline. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and John Abraham as leads.

