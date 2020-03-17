The Indian author and mother of two adults, Shweta Bachchan has turned a year older today. Daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and sister of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta celebrates her 46th birthday today and her younger brother Abhishek is taking up all the opportunity to applaud her style statement even when she was a little girl. Taking to Instagram, he calls her a ‘fashionista’ as he shares an adorable childhood picture of them. Also Read - Shweta Bachchan Nanda Wears Amitabh Bachchan's Portrait on Sleeves, Megastar Turns Emotional at Her Fashion Show

The throwback picture features the Bachchans – Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. In the picture, while Abhishek can be seen in all smiles as he sits on Jaya's lap, Shweta can be seen sitting comfortably on her dad Amitabh's lap. The happy family picture will melt your heart and will brighten up your Tuesday.

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood… The dress!!! Wow!!!" Love you. @shwetabachchan." (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Shweta was quick to comment on Abhishek’s photo and wrote, “Love you Numpsey.” (sic)

Earlier today, Amitabh took to Twitter to thanks fans for all the love and wishes they have showered on Shweta. He tweeted, “To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude.” (sic)

T 3472 – To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. 🙏🙏🙏

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020



Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Big Bull. The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest.

Apart from Big Bull, Abhishek will also be seen in Ludo and Bob Biswas.