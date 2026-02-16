Abhishek Bachchan confirms he’s in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, reveals new look for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller – Watch

The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King just got bigger. For weeks, fans had been guessing whether Abhishek Bachchan was part of the much-talked-about action thriller. Now, the actor himself has confirmed it. And yes, that new hairstyle everyone noticed? It’s for King. During a session at the Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek was asked about his changed appearance. Smiling, he replied, “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.”

He didn’t reveal anything more about his character, but that one line was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Fans want a ‘Yuva-level’ performance

As soon as Abhishek confirmed his role, fans flooded social media with reactions. “I am expecting a Yuva-level performance,” one user wrote, recalling his powerful role in the 2004 film. Another commented, “He’s looking really good with age.” Someone else added, “Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain.”

The word “villain” keeps popping up in fan discussions. Many viewers believe Abhishek shines brightest in layered, grey or negative roles. And if King truly has darker shades, as hinted earlier, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier hinted at Abhishek’s involvement in the film. Reacting to a fan’s post praising Abhishek’s past negative roles, Big B wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!” That message had already sparked speculation. Now, it all makes sense.

Here’s what we know about Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping up to be one of the biggest action films in the coming year. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, along with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla. Reports also suggest Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are part of the cast, though they have not confirmed it yet.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24. It will also mark Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. This is Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration after Pathaan, which earned Rs 1,050 crore worldwide and became a massive commercial success.

Earlier, Shah Rukh spoke about the film at a fan meet and said, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, heroes like me must play different roles…” With Abhishek now officially on board, the big question is, hero or villain?