Abhishek Bachchan Credits Daughter Aaradhya For ‘Ghoomer’ Climax Scene

Abhishek Bachchan recently admitted that his daughter Aaradhya suggested the emotional dance scene for 'Ghoomer' climax.

Abhishek Bachchan Credits Daughter Aaradhya For ‘Ghoomer’ Climax: Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving accolades for his sports drama Ghoomer. It his first release of 2023 and the initial response from early social media reviews is positive. The film based on cricket is being hailed for depicting the story of triumph and self-determination with an emotional and inspiring narrative. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, everyone has been lauding the performances and the story of Ghoomer. Abhishek recently shared a heartfelt memory about his climax victory dance in the R Balki directorial. He admitted that his daughter Aaradhya suggested the dance sequence which was included in the emotionally charged sequence.

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN ELATED OVER GHOOMER CLIMAX DANCE SCENE

In an interaction with Bollywood Spy, Abhishek said, “It was a very beautiful moment for me in our film. I am happy we managed to capture it, and obviously thanks to the people behind it who came up with the idea as well.” Filmmaker Balki stated that “Abhishek was talking to Aaradhya and was telling her, ‘This is the end of the film.’ She had this beautiful suggestion, ‘Why don’t you do a little Ghoomer thing in the end and walk away?'” He further added, “That was Aaradhya’s first idea. For a child to have an idea and understand this stuff requires a lot of depth and love and I really want to thank her for that”.

Big B heaped praise on Abhishek and tweeted, “Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to..At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film ..all different convincing and all successful ..”

Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. The film also has a cameo by Senior Bachchan.

