Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital with COVID-19, slammed a troll who wrote about his career. Someone who didn’t have anything do than criticize a person who is infected with the coronavirus. A user named @ParulGang wrote, “Your father admitted in hospital… Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?” To which Junior Bachchan being the great guy, decided to poke fun at it. He wrote, “Philhaal toh let let ke kha rahe hai dono ek saath hospital mein (For now, we are both lying down and eating together in hospital).” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Says Doctors Are 'Gods in White', Dedicates a Heartfelt Note to Them From The Hospital

Nothing stopped here. She reverted to Abhishek’s reply and said, “Get well soon sir… Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha…” Also Read - 'Thok Do': Amitabh Bachchan's Open Letter to Anonymous Trolls Who Have Been Wishing For His Death

Now, the Breathe 2 actor gave quite a sarcastic response by writing, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Jalsa No More Containment Zone, BMC Removes Poster

Abhishek Bachchan and his father megastar Amitabh Bachchan have COVID-19. They were admitted to the hospital on July 11 and both have been in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the good news. He wrote, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

On the work front, Abhishek was seen in a web series Breathe: Into The Shadows which is available on Amazon Prime Video.