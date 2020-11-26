It’s interesting to see how actor Abhishek Bachchan never shies away from experimenting with his physical appearances in all the films he takes up. From increasing weight to changing hairstyles – he takes risks that are usually well paid. Now, in his upcoming film Bob Biswas, he is playing the character of Bob. A new look of Abhishek from the film is currently doing the rounds on social media. Set in Kolkata, and on an intriguing character of Bob Biswas from Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expresses Her Love For Darling Angel Aaradhya in Birthday Post, Check Their Adorable Family Selfies

Stills of Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas goes viral and we bet that he is looking unrecognisable in his latest avatar. A fan page of Junior Bachchan has shared a series of pictures.

Bob Biswas is a prequel to Kahaani that featured Vidya Balan in the lead and was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is a spin-off of the main antagonist in Kahaani that registered his eerie presence in the audience’s minds by doing ‘namoshkar‘ in a distinct way. The character was played by Saswata Chatterjee. Saswata was initially approached for the role in the upcoming film, claims reports. Netizens had expressed their desire to see Saswata in the role soon after the film was announced in November last year. However, the actor reportedly could not come on board due to date issues.

Bob Biswas is being directed by Ghosh’s daughter Divya Annapurna Ghosh and it’s not yet revealed whether Vidya is going to be a part of the film or not.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy’s Bound Script Production.