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Abhishek Bachchan makes a SHOCKING revelation! Confesses why walking the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai terrifies him: Have you seen my wife?

Abhishek Bachchan makes a SHOCKING revelation! Confesses why walking the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai terrifies him: ‘Have you seen my wife?’

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why walking the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai feels ‘terrifying’ and awkward for him.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet, all eyes are naturally on her. From global events to the iconic Cannes Film Festival, she carries herself with effortless grace and confidence. But right beside her, things feel very different for Abhishek Bachchan, and he’s not shying away from admitting it. In a recent chat, Abhishek opened up about something many wouldn’t expect: walking the red carpet with Aishwarya actually makes him nervous.

Abhishek Bachchan on Red Carpet Fear: ‘It’s terrifying’

Speaking candidly on a podcast, Abhishek shared just how overwhelming these glamorous moments can be for him. “Have you seen my wife? Have you ever seen her on a red carpet? It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying.” While Aishwarya looks completely at ease in front of flashing cameras, Abhishek admitted he often feels lost.

He added, “I’m like a block of wood. I don’t know what to do. Should I keep my hands in my pockets? I’m very awkward.”

Abhishek even recalled a moment when his discomfort was misunderstood. Photographers once asked him, “Sir, humne kya galti ki hai? Aap itne naraaz kyun dikh rahe hain?” thinking he was upset. But in reality, he was just nervous. “And I’m like, sorry,” he said, laughing about it now.

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Aishwarya Rai: The ultimate red carpet star

There’s no denying that Aishwarya Rai is one of the strongest red carpet personalities from India. Every year, her appearances at Cannes become a major talking point, with fans waiting to see what she wears next. Often, she is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, adding a personal touch to her global outings.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s journey goes back to the early 2000s. From working together in films like Guru and Dhoom 2 to building a life together, their relationship has always been more about partnership than public display. They tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Despite being in the spotlight, the couple has managed to keep their personal life mostly private.

What’s next for Abhishek Bachchan?

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone, and is set to release on December 24, 2026. He also has Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, in the pipeline.

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