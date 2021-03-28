Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has undoubtedly developed an art of replying to the trolls in the best possible way. The actor has repeatedly given a savage reply to trolls. Junior Bachchan has now said that once someone takes a potshot at you, they open themselves up to have potshots taken at them. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said that while he often replies to trolls, he keeps his responses civil. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown Burns The Internet

During the interview, Abhishek was asked what he has learned about himself post becoming a celebrity. To this, he said that he has developed thick skin. “It’s equally important to have a thick skin and know how to deal with negativity, but also you have to be sensitive enough to understand where it’s coming from, why it’s coming, and try to rectify it,” he said. “My thing is that it is fair game. If you’re going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you. I don’t take it too seriously,” Abhishek added. Also Read - Boney Kapoor Expresses Displeasure Over Maidaan's Clash With SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Claims The Move To Be Unethical

This comes days after a person, in reaction to the trailer for Abhishek’s upcoming film The Big Bull, called the actor ‘good for nothing’ and wrote that the only reason they were jealous of him is that he has a ‘beautiful wife’. To this, Abhishek replied, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Oozes Oomph in Rs 45,800 One-Shoulder Cape With Gharara

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is set to release on April 8. This movie is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s.