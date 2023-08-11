Abhishek Bachchan has THIS to say on Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan's comeback

Home

During a recent media interaction Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he wants his better half Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his mother Jaya Bachchan to do more movies.

Abhishek Bachchan about Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving a lot of praise for his recent performances. At the moment, the actor is busy promoting his next, Ghoomer. As part of the promotional campaign, the actor recently interacted with Instant Bollywood. During the interview, Abhishek Bachchan talked about his better half Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his mother Jaya Bachchan’s comeback to the film industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently gave a powerful performance as Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar’s family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played Ranveer Singh’s grandmother in the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan wants wife Aishwarya and mom Jaya to do more films

Talking about his mother Jaya Bachchan’s work, Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying, “It is always emotional. With my father (legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan), I am always able to view his work as an actor. With my mother, I can’t. I am a terrible judge of her work because for me that is Maa. As for Aishwarya and Dad, I can look upon their work.”

In the meantime, he also spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s second innings in the film industry. The actor said, “One thing I can say to the two ladies in my family is I hope and I pray that they do more work. Because as viewers of cinema, both Aishwarya and my mom have already contributed so much. They have so much more to give now. It is such an exciting time.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s work commitments

Now, talking about Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects. The actor has joined forces with director R Balki for the highly-awaited sports drama, Ghoomer. The film will be reaching the cinema halls on August 18, this year. Aside from Abhishek Bachchan, the movie also enjoys a stellar star cast with Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. The venture talks about a failed, and frustrated cricketer (Abhishek Bachchan) who helps a handicapped cricketer to fulfill her dream of returning to the Indian cricket team. He ends up inventing a new style of bowling called Ghoomer.

Additionally, if the reports are to be believed, Abhishek Bachchan is also in talks to play the lead in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next.

