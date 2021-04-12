Mumbai: If there is somebody in Bollywood who responds to trolls as no one else does, then it’s none other than Abhishek Bachchan. There is no doubt that The Big Bull actor has developed an art of responding to trolls, keeping his responses civil. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Rishi Kapoor Would Follow Gossip Site To Keep Tab on Ranbir Kapoor

Now, Junion Bachchan has replied to a person who isn't too happy with The Big Bull and called it a 'disappointment'. "What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here … when will these writers come up with more scripts that'd showcase his true potential?" the social media user wrote.

To this, Abhishek replied in the most humble way and wrote, 'Will work harder. Thank you for watching.' The fan again replied, "No AB, I watch everything u do. And I know this for sure… what u can do, very few can. Who else could have portrayed Sarkar, Yuva, Guru (just to name a few) the way u did? But some scripts are letting u down. Will eagerly wait for the next one like always."

What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here … when will these writers come up with more scripts that’d showcase his true potential? — Sambit Kumar Mallik (@sambitmallik) April 11, 2021

However, this is not the first time when Abhishek has given a savage response to a troll on social media. On April 9 as well, Abhishek replied to a social media user who described his acting in The Big Bull as ‘third rate’. The actor responded to this politely and in a sarcastic way. He wrote, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s. Last year as well, actor Pratik Gandhi played the role of Harshad in the critically acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. It is because of this reason that some people are fielding comparisons between Abhishek and Pratik Gandhi.