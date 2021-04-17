New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is one such actor in the Bollywood industry who never minces his words. In an interview recently, the 45-year-old actor opened up about how he gets worried when his films don’t do well and that how it is “okay” to seek validation. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Is Proud of Son Abhishek's The Big Bull - Read What Big B Has To Say

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that he likes "validation", and that there's "nothing wrong" in admitting that. The Big Bull actor said, "We are all here to entertain the audiences. We are here because a part of us, apart from creative satisfaction, also want to hear the applause. You want to get the pat on the back saying, 'Job well done'. That's a large part of being an actor. It's a wonderful thing."

"Why do we try and stay away from it in our false attempt at being humble? I love it when the films that I work in do well. I love it when the audience gives me positive feedback. I am concerned when my films don't do well. I am concerned if I don't get good feedback for my work. I learn from it," Bachchan added.

Meanwhile talking about his humble middle-class upbringing in the interview, the actor said that it would be “awkward” for him to complain about anything, because he isn’t entitled. He said that he has “had a completely normal middle-class upbringing”, and that he has always been clear about wanting to achieve things on his “own merit”.

Giving credits to his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta for cultivating a “normal” life for him, Abhishek said that it doesn’t matter “who your parents” are, and that having connections to illustrious family members isn’t going to help you.” He said, “At the end of the day, when the audience is in that theatre, they’re going to be watching you. They’ve bought a ticket to your film. If they want to see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, they’ll buy a ticket to their movies, why would they come to my movies?”

Abhishek’s The Big Bull is streaming successfully on Disney Plus Hotstar, which is based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The actor has been celebrating the film’s huge success by constantly sharing reported viewership numbers on social media. However, the film has largely garnered negative reviews from the critics as they compared the film unfavourably to the streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta, that featured Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Have you watched the film yet?