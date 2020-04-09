The most heart-wrenching thing one can experience is not being with their mothers on birthdays yet living the emotional moment are Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda who are separated from Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday. While the sibling duo is in Mumbai, the veteran actor and Member of Parliament from Samajwadi Party is in Delhi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Abhishek and Shweta penned emotional notes for their "Maa" with unseen pictures. Abhishek shared a picture of Jaya smiling radiantly and captioned it, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is… MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you! (sic)."

On similar lines, Shweta shared a picture from childhood featuring Jaya seated between her and Abhishek, reading a book. Shweta captioned it, “-I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go …)-happy birthday Mama; I ♥️ U ( with a little help from e e Cummings )” sic.

Thanking fans on Jaya’s behalf, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. धन्यवाद और आभार (Thank you and gratitude) she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks (sic).”

Jaya Bachchan is popular for her performances in films like Guddi (1971), Silsila (1983), Sholay (1975), Abhimaan (1973), Bawarchi (1972), Piya Ka Ghar (1972) and Phagun (1973) among others. On the professional front, Jaya has limited herself to making special appearances in movies. She did a cameo with actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan in R Balki’s Ki & Ka that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Jaya, is active in her political career. She is a Member of Parliament from Samajwadi Party since the year 2004.

