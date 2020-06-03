As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47 years of marital bliss today; Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan wished them a happy anniversary. Wishing their parents on Instagram, Shweta shared a happy and never seen before picture of the couple. She captioned, “Happy Anniversary ♥️”. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: When Big B's Father Did Not Allow Him to go to London With Jaya Before Marriage

Abhishek Bachchan shared an old picture of Big B and Jaya and wrote an adorable anniversary wish for his ma and pa. In the pic, Amitabh and Jaya dressed in an ethnic outfit, can be seen looking into each other's eyes. Jaya looks beautiful as ever as she wore heavy traditional jewelry and makeup. He captioned the picture as, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you."

Have a look at the pictures shared by both Shweta and Abhishek:

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a collage picture from his wedding day and wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. ! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!” (sic)

Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke among others.

Amitabh will next be seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi.