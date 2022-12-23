Abhishek Bachchan Wins Hearts With His Reply to Taslima Nasreen Saying ‘Amitabh Bachchan Thinks His Son is Best’

Once again, Abhishek Bachchan was told that he's not as good as his father Amitabh Bachchan and once again, he proved why he is the son every father should have.

Abhishek Bachchan replies to Taslima Nasreen: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, even after spending over 22 years in the film industry, is always compared to the towering presence of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on screen. The actor recently won an award for his performance in Dasvi (2022) and many still thought that the best way to congratulate him was to tell him that he isn’t as good as his father.

On Thursday, author Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter to react to Amitabh Bachchan’s congratulatory message for his son. She wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji (sic).” The tweet now stands deleted. But, trust Abhishek to show his large-heartedness exactly where it is required.

He replied to the author’s tweet and wrote how there can never be any comparison between his and his father’s talents. Jr Bachchan added a folded hands emoji and said, “Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain “the best”! I am an extremely proud son. 🙏🏽(sic)”

The conversation was a reaction to AB senior telling his son that he has faced a lot of criticism and trolling in life but he has always come out as a winner. In his tweet made to highlight Abhishek’s win, he wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST (sic).”

T 4503 – My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022

Many Twitter users praised Abhishek Bachchan for constantly trying to prove himself despite living in his father’s shadow for the longest time. One user commented on Nasreen’s tweet: “Ma’am, Amitabh Bachchan is a legend! Comes once in a lifetime! Like Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Saab, Magic Johnson, Marlon Brando, etc. Show me one son who can immediately be better than the father. The father is saying in his own words. You are you! And you are good (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of an ‘aathvi pass‘ Chief Minister in Dasvi who gets arrested in a scam and decides to give the board exams for the 10th standard during his period in jail. He received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in the Tushar Jalota directorial.