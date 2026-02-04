Home

Abhishek Bachchan’s Birthday Special: A look at his and Aishwarya Rai’s combined net worth, luxury homes, cars and Rs 1,056 crore fortune

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday, we look at his journey, his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, their family and their combined net worth that talks big numbers.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on February 5, celebrating another year in a life that has been a mix of films, fame and family moments. While fans flooded social media with wishes, it was a heartfelt post from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachcha,n sharing a throwback childhood photo and warm blessings that grabbed headlines.

From a promising debut to making his own identity in the film world, Abhishek’s journey has been closely watched, and so has his life with Aishwarya, one of the biggest global names from India.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love story

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met on film sets and eventually tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Prateeksha, in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011, and over the years, they have often been celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most admired families. Despite speculation and rumours floating online from time to time, their bond with daughter Aaradhya continues to stay in the public eye in affectionate posts and moments shared online.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s combined net worth

Aishwarya and Abhishek are not just a star couple but also among the wealthiest in India. According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth is around Rs 776 crore, while Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth stands at about Rs 280 crore. Their combined wealth nears Rs 1,056 crore, a figure that highlights both artistic success and smart financial choices.

Their luxury asset portfolio reads like a showcase of dreams:

A palatial villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates is worth around Rs 16 crore with pool and golf views.

Multiple high-end apartments in Mumbai, including a plush Bandra-Kurla Complex residence costing Rs 21 crore.

Real estate investments across Mumbai are worth several crores.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s luxury car collection

Beyond real estate, the couple’s luxury car collection turns heads wherever they go. Aishwarya’s prized possessions include a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, Lexus LX 570 and high-end Mercedes models, all symbols of elite taste.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has diversified interests such as sports team ownership, co-owning Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League and the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi, adding both fame and financial strength to his portfolio.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s life bigger than just films

From celebrated film roles to real-life investment choices and family milestones, Abhishek’s birthday is not just another date on the calendar. It celebrates a journey shaped by love, ambition and lasting partnerships, with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya by his side.

As fans continue to flood social media with birthday wishes, the Bachchan family’s story remains one of Bollywood’s most-watched and admired sagas.

