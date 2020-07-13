Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh said he has tested negative for coronavirus and thanked his fans for their prayers. On Sunday, he had tweeted that though he was feeling perfectly fine, he would be undergoing a precautionary COVID-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive. The tweet read as, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.” Also Read - French Bus Driver Beaten to Death Just Because He Asked Passengers to Wear Face Masks!

On Monday, he shared the COVID-19 test reports and it's negative. "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," Amit Sadh posted on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the virus. Though, his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan is admitted at the Nanavati hospital and Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in quarantine at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.