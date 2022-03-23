Dasvi Trailer: Hasega India, toh padhega India! That’s how you do it if the trailer for ‘Dasvi‘ is any indication. Since its announcement, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s starrer has generated a lot of talks, and the official trailer demonstrates why it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an illiterate, corrupt, and desi politician by heart who funds a new challenge in prison- education. Now, passing class X is his next destination. With a quirky biwi by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to this mischievous neta forms the crux of the plot.Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Being Shy About His Work: 'People Call it Lack of Confidence'

Check the trailer here:

Talking about the trailer, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “The trailer is a sneak peek into the lovely world of Dasvi. Maddock has always backed content-based cinema, and Dasvi is yet another attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens.” On the performances of his lead stars, Dinesh adds, “Abhishek, Yami, and Nimrat have knocked it out of the park. Audiences will fall in love with all three of them by the end.”

Director Tushar Jalota echoes similar thoughts, as he says, “Ever since we conceived Dasvi, it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale.”

Featuring many seeti maar dialogues as well as desi cool music, the trailer perfectly captures the mazedaar vibe of the film. Looks like the janta has a rollicking ride to relish this April.

