Home

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan’s Fan Declares Him a Better Dancer Than Madhuri Dixit And His Response is Hilarious!

Abhishek Bachchan’s Fan Declares Him a Better Dancer Than Madhuri Dixit And His Response is Hilarious!

Abhishek Bachchan's fan recently declared him a better dancer than Madhuri Dixit and his response left netizens in splits.

Abhishek Bachchan's Fan Declares Him a Better Dancer Than Madhuri Dixit And His Response is Hilarious!

Abhishek Bachchan’s Funny Reply to Comparisons With Madhuri: Abhishek Bachchan is always spot-on with his sense of humor and witty replies on social media. The actor mostly responds to netizens with his fun posts and his fans always hail his intelligent response to criticism. Abhishek was recently compared to Madhuri Dixit by a twitter user as he shared his dance clip from Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy Bol Bachchan (2012). In the comic-caper the actor performs crazy dance moves while Maar Daala from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) playing in the background. The song was originally filmed on Madhuri. As a user posted the video and wrote “he’s the best dancer after madhuri dixit in my book idc idc”. A netizen retweeted it with a quote tweet that read “No more comparisons now. We got the winner @juniorbachchan.” The Dasvi actor replied to with a humorous tweet and wrote “Was there ever even a debate on this????,” adding laughing and face covered with hand emojis.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

You nailed it when it comes khushi me hamare 😂😂😂 — Yash Tondwalkar (@yash504) February 24, 2023

You may like to read

After watching this movie 🍿 I felt abhi is the son of the Greatest Bacchan sir!!! — INDIAN HOON BC (@ISMAIL_R_) February 24, 2023

😅 Phod Daala bhai..well said — Leftruinsworld 🇮🇳 (@Leftruinsworld1) February 24, 2023

Bilkul sahi jawab Gurubhai.🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️Love you. — 🆎️EF Partho Das🇮🇳 (@Partho701) February 24, 2023

This was the best dance after “Dola re, Dola re”😎 Next when we can see it, Plejjjjjjjjjj 😂😂 — Ravi (@sanju_32779) February 24, 2023

OMG OMG OMG what movie is this???? Incredibly funny !!only @juniorbachchan can do it so confidently 😂😂😂 — Subhash Rout (@subby78) February 24, 2023

Never Bachchan Sahab, u r a gem..keep rocking bro❤️ — Dileep Pareek (@dileeppareek) February 24, 2023

Sir, the penalist are in a shock and never returned to normal. — Dr Navedul Haque (@DrNavedul) February 24, 2023

Abhishek has a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa. He will also be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi.

For more updates on Abhishek Bachchan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.