Home

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchans fierce avatar from Shah Rukh Khans King goes viral, fans call him The perfect antagonist

Abhishek Bachchan’s fierce avatar from Shah Rukh Khan’s King goes viral, fans call him ‘The perfect antagonist’

Abhishek Bachchan’s rugged appearance from King has taken over social media after leaked visuals surfaced online. Fans are especially impressed with his dark action-packed look and are already calling him one of Bollywood’s most exciting villains in recent times.

Abhishek Bachchan's look from King gets leaked (PC: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film King is already creating massive excitement online and now a leaked glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan from the sets has added even more curiosity among fans. The actor’s rugged action-heavy appearance from the film recently surfaced on social media and quickly became one of the most talked-about entertainment topics online. Fans are especially impressed with his intense screen presence and many are convinced that Abhishek could be playing the film’s main antagonist. While the makers have remained silent about his exact character, the leaked visuals have already sparked strong reactions across fan pages and discussion forums.

Abhishek Bachchan’s leaked look from King grabs attention

Fresh images from the sets of King recently surfaced online after earlier behind-the-scenes clips featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had already gone viral. This time, it was Abhishek Bachchan’s fierce transformation that stole the spotlight.

In one of the leaked pictures, Abhishek can be seen standing on top of a vehicle against a rough mountainous backdrop. He appeared in a long grey overcoat paired with an all-black outfit while holding what looked like a shotgun. Another image hinted at a major action sequence involving a dramatic car crash and explosion which gave fans a glimpse into the scale of the film’s action scenes.

The viral post shared by fan pages described his appearance as “RAW & REAL” and hinted that the visuals were reportedly from the climax portions of the film.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Siddharth Anand REACTS to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked ‘King’ set photos from Cape Town, ‘Do not post…’

Watch viral look of Abhishek Bachchan from King here

#AbhishekBachchan First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand‘s Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026

Fans convinced Abhishek is playing the villain

The leaked visuals immediately triggered fan theories online with many calling Abhishek Bachchan the “perfect antagonist” for the film. Several users praised his rugged styling and intense aura. One social media user commented “Its look like Thakur Durjan Singh from Karan Arjun” while another wrote “The antagonist of KING movie.”

Another fan shared “Abhishek looks deadly here. This role can completely change his image again.” Many viewers also praised the actor for experimenting with darker and more action-driven roles in recent years.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan supports pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot, wins hearts online, fans call him, ‘Asli ka Badshah’

Siddharth Anand reacts strongly to leaks

Director Siddharth Anand earlier addressed the growing number of leaked clips and photos from the sets of King. Earlier videos from the South Africa shoot featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika had already gone viral with fans praising their chemistry and stylish action sequences. He requested fans not to circulate behind-the-scenes visuals and asked audiences to wait for the official reveal.

What do we know about King so far?

The action entertainer stars Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a seasoned assassin operating in a dark underworld. Suhana Khan reportedly plays his protégé in the film. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. The film is expected to release during Christmas 2026 in a neck-to-neck clash with Avengers Doomsday and Dune Chapter 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.