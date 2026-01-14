Abhishek Malhan calls out viral fake chat screenshots, exposes flaws and urges fans to stop rumours

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has finally addressed the viral controversy surrounding him after alleged chat screenshots were circulated online. The screenshots, which surfaced on Reddit, claimed to show inappropriate and flirtatious conversations between Malhan and a young girl. As the posts gained traction, the creator stepped forward to set the record straight.

What are the viral screenshots about?

The viral posts showed what appeared to be a private chat between Abhishek Malhan and a girl said to be from Kolkata. The screenshots quickly led to speculation, with some users questioning his personal life and intentions. However, Malhan wasted no time in calling out the claims as completely fake and misleading.

How did Abhishek Malhan expose the fake chats?

Addressing his followers, Abhishek pointed out a clear technical flaw in the screenshots. He revealed that the emojis used in the chats were Android-style emojis, while he has always been an iPhone user. Calling out the fabrication, he said, “Bhai agar tum meri koi bhi chat online aur uske andar emoji dikh gaya tumhe Android ka, to bhai expose ho gaya chat banane wala (sic).”

With this one observation, Malhan made it clear that the screenshots were doctored and not genuine.

Why is Abhishek tired of these rumours?

This is not the first time Abhishek Malhan has found himself at the centre of online speculation. Over the years, his name has often been linked with co-contestants and acquaintances. Most recently, rumours surfaced claiming he was engaged to actress Jiya Shankar.

Shutting these down firmly, Malhan had earlier written on Instagram, “I want to make one thing very clear: please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there.” He added that his stance and choices were made clear long ago and remain unchanged.

Is this becoming a pattern?

Abhishek also highlighted a worrying trend, pointing out that such allegations seem to resurface almost every year without reason. He expressed disappointment over how easily unverified content spreads online and how quickly narratives are built without facts.

According to him, these stories appear suddenly, lack context, and disappear just as fast, only to return again. He added that he trusts his audience to recognise this pattern and not fall for such misinformation.

What is Abhishek’s message to fans and trolls?

Making his position clear, Malhan said he has no interest in engaging with rumours, assumptions, or online drama. He urged people to focus on authenticity and avoid spreading unverified claims. Emphasising his desire for privacy, he stated that he prefers to concentrate on his work and move forward positively.

In an era where fake screenshots and digital misinformation spread rapidly, Abhishek Malhan’s response stands as a reminder to question viral content and respect personal boundaries.