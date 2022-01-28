Mumbai: Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have revealed their separation, there are several fake news that are doing rounds on the internet and the latest one was where Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had commented on their split. In recent media reports, Nagarjuna had been quoted as saying that it was Samantha who had pushed for the divorce and not Naga Chaitanya, who’s the superstar’s son. A number of Telugu publications even claimed that Nagarjuna had discussed the issue with them. Just when it seemed that the dust had settled on the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Nagarjuna had to go public on Thursday to clear the air on his stand on the matter.Also Read - Neha Kakkar Appreciates Pushpa by Sensuously Grooving to ‘Oo Antava’ at Dubai’s Beach - Viral Video

The reports are said to have upset both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, which provoked Nagarjuna to make his displeasure with the media known to all. Requesting the media to stop spreading “rumours”, Nagarjuna said: “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news.” Also Read - Liger: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Set Screens on Fire in New Dancer Number After Oo Antava?

He concluded his message with the hashtag: "#GiveNewsNotRumours."

The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!!

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022



On the day Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote, “With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic).”