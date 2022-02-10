Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller, Bestseller starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The trailer caught the attention of not just the fans and viewers but also B-Town celebs who took to their social media to root for the gritty, thrilling series. Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Surbhi Jyoti, Armaan Jain, Renuka Shahane, Shaan, Nakuul Mehta, Ravii Dubey and Karan Wahi among others congratulated the team! Check out the posts here:Also Read - Bestseller Trailer Out Now: Shruti Hassan-Mithun Chakraborty Starrer is The Perfect Blend of Suspense And Drama

Amitabh Bachchan: Also Read - Gauahar Khan, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty to Cast in Psychological Thriller 'Bestseller'

T 4185 – Uncovering the story behind the story Watch the suspense unfold with #BestsellerOnPrime .. Feb 18 ️: https://t.co/wYIrLugaBh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2022

Karan Johar:

Looks like an absolutely gripping tale, each chapter unravelling so many layers! Indeed, a #Bestseller through and through!!!❤️❤️

Congratulations to the entire team for this smashing trailer!https://t.co/3B4rbHugzk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 9, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and Produced by Siddharth Malhotra, Bestseller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18th February onwards across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.